October 18, 2026 2:34 PM हिंदी

When Kareena Kapoor revealed how her family reacted to her getting into Harvard

When Kareena Kapoor revealed how her family reacted to her getting into Harvard

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Did you know that before becoming one of the most celebrated actresses of her time, Kareena Kapoor was once a student at the prestigious Harvard. However, fate had other plans for Bebo.

Recalling her Harvard days during one of the episodes of 'Rendezvous With Simi Garewal', Kareena revealed how her family reacted to her acceptance into the prestigious university.

Simi said, “Your going to Harvard, for the Kapoors, was bigger than you winning an Oscar". To this, Kareena responded, “Oh God! It was the biggest thing ever."

Bebo shared that her family was extremely excited for her and there was even a big celebration.

“Oh God! It was the biggest thing ever. Everyone was reacting that my niece, my this, my that has gone to Harvard. Kapoor girl, no brains, has gone to Harvard. They all were overreacting. No one could believe that I had gone to Harvard. They all celebrated," she said.

“Honestly, Harvard was just like to have a good time and have a blast. My mom and sister would never allow me to go abroad, to America, live alone there for three months".

The ''K3G' actress also revealed that she filled out all the forms and was also responsible for making all the preparations as she went on to study Microcomputers and Information Technology.

Sharing her experience at Harvard, Kareena said, “I thought it would be a party. I used to sit up till 4 in the morning trying to get my assignments done. I made my parents buy me a computer, but I never touched it.”

Talking about her film journey, Kareena made her debut back in 2000 with 'Refugee', alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

Since then, she has been a part of many blockbuster projects, including 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Omkara', 'Chameli', 'Khushi', 'Jab We Met', 'Heroine', and '3 Idiots', to name just a few.

--IANS

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