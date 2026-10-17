October 18, 2026 12:39 AM हिंदी

When Karan Johar revealed that Akshaye Khanna used to bully him as a kid: I was scarred

When Karan Johar revealed that Akshaye Khanna used to bully him as a kid: I was scarred

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) It might be hard to believe, but one of most celebrated filmmakers of his time, Karan Johar, used to be bullied by actor Akshaye Khanna during their childhood days.

Back in 2007, Akshaye and Anil Kapoor appeared on one of the episodes of the chat show, 'Koffee with Karan', when the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker took a trip down memory lane and shared an incident from his childhood.

Karan revealed that Akshaye, who was a good badminton player, used to throw them, the surviving badminton players off the court.

The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' maker said, “I know, you’ve been very rude to me as a child. You don’t remember. We’ve grown up in the same neighbourhood. We used to be neighbours, we were the South Bombay boys. And I used to play badminton, very badly, of course. And Akshaye was a great badminton player, and he used to just come and say, ‘You, you, off the court’. And we were these little surviving badminton players, we used to just walk away, and he was this star badminton player, and we used to be thrown off the court."

The 'Dhurandhar' actor argued that he could not have done such a thing, claiming that KJo is making up stuff.

However, Karan stressed that he was telling the truth and that he was extremely scared.

“I swear I’m not. I remember, I was scarred,” said Karan.

Akshaye even later on apologized to the director for the incident.

It must be noted that while Akshaye has not starred in any movie directed by Karan Johar, the filmmaker has backed Akshaye's crime thriller 'Ittefaq', which was released in 2017 under his home banner, Dharma Productions.

Made under the direction of Abhay Chopra, the movie also featured Sonakshi Sinha in the lead.

--IANS

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When Karan Johar revealed that Akshaye Khanna used to bully him as a kid: I was scarred

When Karan Johar revealed that Akshaye Khanna used to bully him as a kid: I was scarred