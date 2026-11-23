Washington, Nov 23 (IANS) China extended support to Islamabad during India's military response 'Operation Sindoor' launched in May 2025 following the heinous Pahalgam terror attack carried out by Pakistan-backed terror groups, an annual report submitted to the US Congress has mentioned.

The 2026 annual report of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) featured a dedicated chapter titled ‘China's Second Front: India and the Future of US Strategy in the Indo-Pacific’.

The report said that Beijing's backing of Islamabad was part of a wider strategic push to counter India's expanding economic and military influence while reducing pressure on its close regional ally, Pakistan

“The May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict underscored how China’s military support for Pakistan has compounded the strategic challenges posed by India’s longstanding rivalry with Islamabad. During the fighting, which followed India’s launch of Operation Sindoor in response to a deadly April terrorist attack that New Delhi attributed to Pakistan-backed terrorists, Pakistan reportedly used advanced weaponry procured from China,” the USCC report highlighted.

“Additionally, hackers reportedly targeted India’s critical infrastructure, attempting large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) cyberattacks with the goal of disrupting critical networks during the conflict, including government information technology (IT) infrastructure, telecommunications, and digital services,” it added.

According to the report, China also increased pressure on India by simultaneously deploying a survey vessel with advanced sensors around the waters of India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“After the conflict, Indian military officials asserted that Pakistan may have received real-time satellite imagery or other intelligence support from Beijing, which China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs neither confirmed nor overtly denied,” it mentioned.

The report cited a May 2026 interview aired by China Central Television (CCTV) with Zhang Heng, an engineer at the Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), a key developer of the country's fighter aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

Zhang confirmed that he and other Chinese AVIC personnel provided on-site technical support in Pakistan during the May 2025 conflict.

“In sum, these activities demonstrated how China’s support for Pakistan can magnify India’s security challenges across multiple domains. India took notice and has since committed to accelerating its military modernisation efforts,” the report noted.

Highlighting China’s expanding footprint in the Indian Ocean region, the report said Beijing was systematically expanding its commercial and military presence across the Indian Ocean to reduce its vulnerability to potential disruptions at critical maritime chokepoints while eroding India’s longstanding strategic advantages in the region.

It further noted that in May 2025, as India-Pakistan tensions were mounting, a Chinese survey vessel reportedly entered the Bay of Bengal, “raising concerns that Beijing could surveil Indian forces and provide maritime intelligence to Pakistan during a crisis”.

--IANS

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