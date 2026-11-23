Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) Director Premkumar's eagerly awaited upcoming Tamil thriller, featuring Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in the lead, has now been titled 'Asareeri', its makers announced on Monday.

The film, which will feature actress Sshivada as the female lead, is to hit screens on January 1 next year.

Taking to its social media timelines to release the film's title teaser, Vels Film International, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Come closer. We have a word to whisper. #VelsFilmIntlProd32 is Asareeri. #AsareeriFromJan1. Presented by @IshariKGanesh. Produced by @VelsFilmIntl in Association with @monsoonmovies_official. Written & Directed by @prem_storytelling. Starring: #FahadhFaasil. Music by #GovindVasantha."

The film is among the most eagerly awaited films in Tamil as director Premkumar, who is best known for having directed the Tamil cult classic '96' featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead, will be joining hands with Fahadh Faasil for the first time.

One other reason why the film has triggered so much excitement is that Asareeri is the first thriller being directed by Prem Kumar, who already has delivered two critically acclaimed films in '96' and 'Meiyazhagan', featuring Aravindswami and Karthi in the lead.

The title teaser released shows a mobile phone with a cracked screen ringing as a call from an unknown number arrives. The phone vibrates, even as caller tune of Happy birthday plays. Soon, a silhouette of Fahadh Faasil appears.

Apart from Fahadh Faasil and Sshivada, who play the lead in the film, the film will also feature actors Chethan, Harish Uthaman, Karunakaran and Charan in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film will feature music by Govind Vasantha, who is best known for having scored music for the cult classic '96'.

Cinematography for the film will be by Mahendran Jayaraj while editing will be by Govindharaj.

Stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Mahesh Mathew while Art direction is to be handled by Kumar Gangappan.

--IANS

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