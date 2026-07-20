July 20, 2026 9:59 PM हिंदी

When Jaya Bachchan revealed what made Aishwarya the ideal 'Mrs Bachchan'

When Jaya Bachchan revealed what made Aishwarya the ideal 'Mrs Bachchan'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan once revealed what made Aishwarya Rai the ideal 'Mrs Bachchan' during her interaction with filmmaker Karan Johar on the popular chat show, "Koffee With Karan".

Talking about which qualities of Aishwarya she admires the most, she said, "She is lovely. I love her".

Jaya Bachchan went on to add that despite being such a huge star, Aishwarya maintains a low profile when with family. She added that Aishwarya is someone who prefers to listen instead of speaking too much.

Jaya Bachchan stated , "She is such a big star herself, but when we are all together, I have never ever seen her push herself, and I like that quality. I like it that she stands behind, she is quiet, she listens."

"Another beautiful thing is she has fitted so well. Not just into the family, but she knows this is family, these are good friends," the veteran actress further explained.

Talking about Aishwarya and Abhishek's love saga, they have worked together in multiple projects over the years, such as "Kuch Naa Kaho", "Dhoom 2", "Sarkar Raj", "Umrao Jaan", "Guru", and "Raavan".

According to the reports, the couple first met back in 1999 for the photo shoot of their first project together, "Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke". As their friendship eventually bloomed into love, Aishwarya and Abhishek finally tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a lavish traditional ceremony in the presence of family and friends.

On 16 November 2011, they entered the new blissful chapter of their lives as they welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya.

On the professional front, Abhishek has been roped in for Shah Rukh Khan's highly-awaited next "King". Helmed by 'Pathaan' maker Siddharth Anand, the project will also see Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Abhay Verma in key roles, along with others.

--IANS

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