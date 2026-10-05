When I saw Mukesh's rhythm, I knew 'kuch kaatilana spell aayega': Akash Deep after Irani Cup win

Srinagar, Oct 5 (IANS) Unwavering belief, a united team effort, and a spectacular comeback victory marked the Rest of India’s epic Irani Cup triumph over Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir, as the players reflected on the fierce fightback that made the title win possible.

Akash Deep highlighted the intensity of the contest and praised his bowling partner Mukesh Kumar’s terrific rhythm, which gave him an inkling that a superb spell was coming from his hand. Akash Deep’s intuition became true as Mukesh picked 6-33 to bowl out J&K for 111 and get a 167-run win for Rest of India.

“The competitive way in which the match was going on, it was a lot of fun to win this match because if you win any match in this way, it's a lot of fun. I was bowling from the other end, and when I saw Mukesh's rhythm in the morning, I felt that he was running with a good rhythm.

“It was like aaj kuch kaatilana spell aayega (an absolute thrilling spell would come from him). The way the ball was coming out of his hand, I was sure that he would bowl really well,” Akash Deep said in a video posted on BCCI Domestic’s social media accounts on Monday.

Mukesh, whose standout performance turned the tide in Rest of India’s favour, spoke about the satisfaction of overcoming J&K, the reigning Ranji Trophy champions. “It's a really good feeling. The team is from the Rest of India, and winning against a Ranji Trophy champion team always makes for a tough competition. So, it's a really good feeling.

“It's a different feeling to take a five-wicket haul. I was enjoying bowling and I had support from the inside, I told him to give it his all, there's nothing to worry about – just do what you have been doing so far. He supported me and told me to do what I was doing,” he said.

Player of the Match Smaran Ravichandran expressed pride in delivering for the side, especially with his decisive second innings knock of 135. “It's a very proud moment for me to win the player of the match, especially in a big game like the Irani Cup final. Yes, I felt the situation was not very easy when I went into bat, and I'm glad that I could get the job done for the team,” he said.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar commended the collective individual brilliance across both innings. “We've been playing for two years, and as soon as we won this match, it was an amazing feeling. Smaran's batting in the first and second innings was really exceptional, and even when Mukesh Choudhary bowled in the first innings, it was really good piece of bowling,” he said.

Opener Sanat Sangwan described the thrilling four-day victory as unforgettable. “It's surreal, and the way we played these four days, it was amazing, and it's a really special feeling,” he said.

Vice-captain Sarfaraz Khan, who led the charge on day four as Rishabh Pant sat out due to fever, was in praise of the camaraderie within the group despite players coming from different states.

“Obviously, we're from different states, but when we're together, everyone's unity is good, and when we win a match, it's a really fantastic feeling. Four matches played and I won all four Irani matches,” he said.

Pant signed off by attributing the success to total team integration across support staff and players. “Everyone has contributed to this team - the coaches and players. Smaran has played an outstanding winning game and brought us back into the game.

“Mukesh Choudhary has played an outstanding bowling career in the first innings, Mukesh Kumar has played an outstanding bowling career in the second innings. Akash has contributed, and in fielding, so all over for us, it’s a team win.”

--IANS

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