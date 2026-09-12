September 12, 2026 4:49 AM हिंदी

When Elizabeth Olsen reminisced about her 1st meeting with her husband

When Elizabeth Olsen reminisced about her 1st meeting with her husband

Los Angeles, Sep 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen once spoke about her 1st meeting with her husband, Robbie Arnett. An old video of the actress from ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actress taking a walk down the memory lane.

The actress shared that she fell for her husband’s “stupid jokes” which were really funny. In the video, she said, “I met him through one of my closest friends who was playing in his band”.

The show host interjected as she said, “Man, that's such a nice connection. I am wondering if these guys are serial killers when I meet them. Okay, so you met, was there immediate sparks?”

Elizabeth Olsen then went on, “Yeah, I thought he was just really funny. We met him in a group, we met in a group situation. And we were all going on a plane together, actually, because I was a guest of my friend's. And he was making a really stupid joke on the plane. He was wearing all white. And he passed by me and my friend, Charlie, and he said, ‘Do you think they'll see me?’ because he was in all white. So, he thought he was like a ghost. It's a really bad joke. And there was just something nice about him. He's so sweet and such an easy person to be around. And he's such a good listener. And he's so curious about everyone he meets”.

Drew then asked her, “And you were saying also in the pandemic that like, you know, in a romantic sense, did you, it seemed like it just solidified your best friendship, your bond, your partnership?”

Responding to the same, the actress said, “Well, we're already very codependent. And so to force us to be together and without anyone else was actually quite comfortable”.

“And like our kind of like our dream. Like I do enjoy being with him all the time. And you and Kelly are similar”, she added.

--IANS

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