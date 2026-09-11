September 12, 2026 12:43 AM हिंदी

JoJo Siwa says she was shocked to be attracted to Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa says she was shocked to be attracted to Chris Hughes

Los Angeles, Sep 12 (IANS) Reality star JoJo Siwa had a different opinion about men until she met the love of her life Chris Hughes. She said that she was "grossed out" by men but then her sexual orientation saw a dramatic shift towards pansexuality when Chris Hughes showed up.

The 23-year-old singer has previously been romantically involved with the likes of Kylie Prew and Dakayla Wilson.

She shared that she never imagined she'd find love with a guy, so she was shocked when she realised she had begun to feel attracted to the British reality star, who she met when they both took part in Celebrity Big Brother UK in April 2025.

She recently appeared on the Wildmen podcast, where she said, “I've always been grossed out by dudes. I've been talking about my boy best friends. They are conventionally hot men, right? Chris is a very conventionally hot dude. (But) I thought (he) was just another friend. Once I realised that I wasn't grossed out by the thought of him being a boy, I was like, ‘Whoa’. It was weird because I'd never thought that before”.

She further mentioned, “I just never thought it was possible. And people always say, ‘Oh, you know, what if something happened with Chris, who would you date? Would you go for boys or girls?’ And I say, ‘Well, at this point, I have no right to say’. You can find interviews of me where I have sworn on how gross dudes are and I'll never be with one and how I'm head over heels in love with one. I really do think that Chris is very much so the special dude”.

JoJo has always found it confusing trying to label her sexuality, but she has settled on the "umbrella term" of "queer".

“I put the label pansexual on it. Then it was confusing. And so, I was like, ‘All right, I'll be a lesbian’. But I said, ‘OK, I'll be gay. It's just easier to say gay, but I'm a lesbian if we all need to know the technical terms’. I just am the umbrella term of queer or pansexual, because yeah, I fell in love with a boy. Here we are”, she added.

She previously admitted she had been "craving" a wedding for the first time because she is so happy with Chris, 33.

She said on the ‘Reign with Josh Smith’ podcast, "I'm happy. I've never wanted the future so bad. "I've never, ever wanted the love that I have to just continue to grow. I've never protected a love that I have so much. I've never cared about another person so much”.

--IANS

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