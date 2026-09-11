Book on Mohan Bhagwat's views released in Bhopal

Bhopal, Sep 11 (IANS) A book compiling RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's views on national issues, social harmony, nation-building and contemporary subjects was released on his birthday on Friday, with All India Organisation of Imams Chief Imam Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi stressing the importance of dialogue in strengthening social harmony.

Titled ‘Dr Mohan Bhagwat Sandesh’, the book has been authored by senior journalist and writer Krishna Mohan Jha and was released at the Manasrovar Auditorium in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly premises.

Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Arogya Bharati National Organisation Secretary Dr Ashok Kumar Varshney released the book in the presence of Mahamandaleshwar Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri and other dignitaries associated with public life and social organisations.

Addressing the programme, Ilyasi said Bhagwat believed in dialogue and described his personality as “towering”. “Dr Mohan Bhagwat always believes in dialogue, and his personality is towering. The stronger the dialogue in society, the stronger mutual trust and harmony will be,” Ilyasi said.

He said India's diversity and social fabric made dialogue necessary for understanding different traditions, communities and perspectives. He also appreciated Krishna Mohan Jha's effort to bring together Bhagwat's views on different subjects, saying it could help readers understand his thoughts in a broader context.

Varshney said the book was not merely a compilation of Bhagwat's statements but also presented an analysis of his views and conclusions based on them. He said the RSS had consistently engaged with the youth and Bhagwat's views on contemporary issues could help young people understand their role towards society and the nation.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri said the book brought together Bhagwat's views on national thought, social harmony and nation-building, and stressed the importance of understanding India's broader cultural perspective.

Addressing the programme, senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra praised Jha's effort to compile Bhagwat's views in book form. “Dr Mohan Bhagwat is not merely an individual but an idea. The effort to take his thoughts to readers is commendable,” Mishra said.

Author of the book, Jha said the idea for the book emerged after he read Bhagwat's speeches and statements on different subjects and decided to present them together for readers. He said the book covers subjects including national thought, social harmony, nation-building, youth, dignity of labour, organisation and society.

Jha also recalled his association with the Sangh and the Swadeshi movement in the 1990s, saying he had worked for the movement in 1994 under the guidance of senior Sangh functionaries.

The programme was organised on the occasion of Bhagwat's birthday and was attended by representatives of the RSS, social organisations and other sections of public life.

--IANS

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