September 12, 2026 12:43 AM हिंदी

Indonesia’s President Subianto arrives in New Delhi to attend BRICS Summit

Indonesia’s President Subianto arrives in New Delhi to attend BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by Minister of State (MoS) Satish Chandra Dubey at the airport.

“Extending warm greetings to President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia on his arrival to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He was received by MoS Satish Chandra Dubey at the airport. We look forward to advancing our shared vision of greater cooperation, development and prosperity,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on X.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, also arrived in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit.

“Warmly welcome Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Sihasak Phuangketkeow as he arrives to participate in the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. India and Thailand share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership anchored in age-old links. The visit will further deepen and advance this multifaceted partnership,” MEA noted on X.

Earlier, President of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye, arrived in New Delhi to represent the African Union (AU) at the BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma.

“Delighted to welcome President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi as he arrives in New Delhi to represent the African Union at the 18th BRICS Summit. He was warmly received by MoS Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma. India and the African Union are deeply engaged in advancing shared priorities of the Global South,” said the MEA.

As BRICS chair in 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said leaders from across the world will gather in New Delhi over the next few days for the BRICS Summit, expressing confidence that the high-level meeting will witness positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind.

“Over the next few days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. I am confident that the Summit will see positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

–IANS

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