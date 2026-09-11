Women's Asia Cup: Harshita, Dilhari power Sri Lanka into final

Dubai, Sep 11 (IANS) Harshita Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari produced a crucial 67-run partnership to steady Sri Lanka after a shaky start and guide the defending champions to a four-wicket win over Pakistan, booking their place in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 against India on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Sri Lanka were in trouble early in the chase of 131 after Fatima Sana dismissed Chamari Athapaththu (5) and Sanjana Kavindi (0) within the second over. Sadia Iqbal then got rid of Hasini Perera (3), and Sri Lanka were 31 for 3 at the end of the Power-play.

Imesha Dulani offered some resistance with a 22 in the seventh over, but Harshita and Dilhari took the chase by the scruff of the neck with a composed partnership.

The duo kept the scoreboard ticking and ensured Pakistan could not add to the pressure. Harshita made 36 and Dilhari 33 as the pair put on 67 runs before being sent back by Fatima in the 17th over.

Sri Lanka still needed runs, and Kaushani Nuthyangana came out to join Nilakshi de Silva at the crease. Pakistan crumbled under the pressure, losing their composure as the pair held their nerve to take the contest to the wire.

Sri Lanka reached 131 in 18.4 overs with four wickets in hand, Nilakshi not out on 18 and Nuthyangana on 10.

Fatima bowled with plenty of heart for Pakistan and finished with figures of 4-38, but her efforts were not enough to defend the total.

Earlier, Sri Lanka elected to bowl and Sugandika Kumari gave them an early breakthrough by getting Muneeba Ali out for a couple of runs.

Shawaal Zulfiqar got off to a positive start, scoring a quickfire 24 off 16 balls before departing in the fifth over. Ayesha Zafar (7) and Sadaf Shamas (8) also couldn't get going as Pakistan slumped to 52/4 in the 10th over.

Gull Feroza (21) and captain Fatima Sana then revived the innings with a 40-run stand before Feroza got out in the 16th over. Fatima took control at the back end of the innings, hitting some lusty blows to be unbeaten on 47 off 36.

Tuba Hassan joined her and remained unbeaten on 12 as the pair took Pakistan to 130/5. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu (2-24) and Chamudi Praboda (2-25) snapped a couple of wickets each for Sri Lanka, while Sugandika Kumari (1-20) bowled a good spell and grabbed a scalp.

Sri Lanka’s batters then held their nerves under pressure to complete the chase and seal their place in the final, where they will face India on Sunday.

Brief scores:

Pakistan Women 130/5 in 20 overs (Fatima Sana 47 not out, Shawaal Zulfiqar 24; Chamari Athapaththu 2-24, Chamudi Praboda 2-25) lost to Sri Lanka Women 134/6 in 20 overs (Harshitha Samarawickrama 36, Kavisha Dilhari 33; Fatima Sana 4-38) by four wickets.

--IANS

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