China will work with India to act on strategic guidance of two leaders: Chinese envoy

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Xu Feihong, Chinese Ambassador to India, has said that Beijing and New Delhi are arranging for the bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders.

"China and India are arranging for the bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi. This will be the third year in a row for the two leaders to meet with each other, following their meetings in Kazan (Russia) and Tianjin (China)," Ambassador Feihong said on Friday on social media platform X.

"China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed," the Chinese envoy added.

Chinese President Xi will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, China's Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday afternoon.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13," the Ministry announced in social media posts.

Earlier on Friday, while addressing a regular media briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jia-kun had refused to provide any confirmation on Xi Jinping's visit to New Delhi.

"I have no information to provide regarding the question you raised," Guo Jia-kun replied to a query on if the Chinese Premier will be travelling to India this weekend to attend the BRICS leaders' meeting.

This will be the Chinese President's first visit to India in nearly seven years and takes place as both countries work on stabilising bilateral ties following the deadly 2020 Galwan clashes.

India has repeatedly highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas for the continued development and progress of the bilateral relationship

PM Modi and President Xi, who interacted briefly during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Bishkek, are expected to hold detailed bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi this weekend.

--IANS

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