When Dhanush picked Sonam Kapoor as a better co-actor than Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan appeared on 'Koffee With Karan' to promote their movie 'Atrangi Re'.

When host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Dhanush who, according to him, was a better co-actor to work with in Bollywood — Sara Ali Khan or Sonam Kapoor, he named Sonam without giving it a second thought.

As Dhanush named Sonam, Sara replied, “Wow, not offensive at all.”

Dhanush explained that Sonam holds a special place for him as she was his first co-star in Bollywood. He added that Sonam made him feel extremely comfortable.

“Not taking away the kindness, sweetness, and fun Sara brought on the sets of 'Atrangi Re', Sonam because she was very special. She was my first co-star in Hindi films and a guy from the south coming here, and she made me feel very comfortable and very kind to me. I am very grateful for that,” Dhanush said.

Talking about 'Atrangi Re', Dhanush admitted that he was concerned if Sara would be able to play the role of Rinku.

He said, “To be very honest, I was a little worried. It’s such a big role and a very difficult character to play. I asked Aanand ji (Aanand L Rai), ‘How many films has she done?’ He told me 2 or 3 films, at that point of time. I was like, ‘Can she pull it off?’”.

Made under the direction of Aanand L Rai, 'Atrangi Re' also stars Akshay Kumar in a lead role, along with Dhanush and Sara.

The film premiered on December 24, 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

It marked Dhanush's second professional association with filmmaker Aanand L Rai after 'Raanjhanaa'. The actor and director duo also went on to do another project together, 'Tere Ishk Mein', co-starring Kriti Sanon, which came out in 2025.

The story of 'Atrangi Re' has been written by Himanshu Sharma and it has been backed by T-Series Films, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.

--IANS

pm/