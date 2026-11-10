When Daisy Edgar-Jones recollected her experience of shooting in the marshes with alligators, cockroaches

Los Angeles, Nov 10 (IANS) English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones once spoke about her dangerous experience of shooting for a film in close proximity with alligators and cockroaches and mosquitoes.

A clip from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actress recollecting her experience of shooting for the film ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’.

Talking about the same, she told the show host, “I shot for a film called ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, and it's all set in the marshes, so we were filming in the bayous and there were like alligators and cockroaches and mosquitoes, like that big”.

At this point, actor Benedict Cumberbatch chimed in, as he said, “You've got moccasins and snakes there as well”.

Responding to the same, she said, “Yup, snakes, yeah. Black widow spiders, so yeah, lovely place to holiday (laughs)”.

When the show host asked her if, “the production ship in alligators, or did you find them?”, she said, Oh no, no, they were there”.

Benedict Cumberbatch then recollected his story, as he said, “I did a film though, I did ‘12 Years a Slave’, and I went swimming in one of the bayous. I thought it was great, because I saw loads of people going up and down on boats, and they had rings on the back, and I was like, ‘It's fine, we can swim here, it's fine, it's not dangerous’. And I was swimming”.

“Then loads of people started waving at us, and I was like, ‘Hi’. And they were like, get out of the f****** water! And I was like, what, what?’. They went, ‘There are snakes, there are snakes here’”, he added.

--IANS

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