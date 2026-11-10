Centre urges Bengal farmers to reduce use of chemical fertilisers

Kolkata, Nov 10 (IANS) As part of the nationwide Khet Bachao Abhiyan to promote natural farming, the Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture, Ram Nath Thakur, on Tuesday participated in a programme organised by the ICAR-National Institute of Natural Fibre Engineering and Technology (ICAR-NINFET) at Subhasnagar in Swarupnagar block of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Addressing the gathering, the MoS urged farmers to return to natural farming and reduce utilisation of chemical fertilisers, to keep the soil health intact.

He highlighted natural farming as an important approach to maintaining soil fertility, improving soil health and promoting ecological balance.

The Minister also encouraged farmers to adopt climate-resilient agricultural methods, scientific innovations and modern technologies to ensure long-term agricultural productivity and sustainability.

He stressed on the importance of conserving soil as a living resource and adopting balanced, need-based agricultural input management.

He urged farmers to make effective utilisation of soil health cards for informed fertiliser application, improved nutrient-use efficiency and the maintenance of soil fertility.

In this regard, he highlighted the role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in providing technical guidance, practical demonstrations and extension services to facilitate the adoption of sustainable and natural farming practices.

The Union Minister urged the farmers to return to natural processes of farming, including utilisation of organic fertilisers and organic pesticides, to boost natural farming.

The programme reinforced the Centre's message of Khet Bachao Abhiyan for rabi crops, which has been launched from October 22 to November 30 in the entire country to ensure healthy crops, sustainable agriculture and farmers' prosperity.

It underscored the Union government's commitment to protecting agricultural land, restoring soil health and promoting natural farming as a sustainable approach to agriculture.

It highlighted the importance of conserving soil resources, reducing excessive dependence on chemical inputs and encouraging environmental-friendly farming practices for the benefit of present and future generations, the official statement added.

--IANS

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