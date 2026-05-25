Mahvash shares how her radio background came in handy for ‘Satrangi - Badle ka Khel’

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Mahvash, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the streaming show ‘Satrangi - Badle ka Khel’, has shared how her stint as an RJ came in handy for her part in the show.

The actress comes from a radio background. Storytelling is second nature to her. When asked if there was an instance where she instinctively approached a scene differently because of her radio skills, she said, “Yes, so many instances, in fact you will listen to a lot of dialogues that I improvised because I actively keep writing shayris and stuff and the director loved it absolutely”.

She also spoke about switching her personality for her character in the show, as she said, “Well that is the skill of an actor to switch from your persona to a world which is resonating with writers imagination”.

Talking about a demanding scene from the show, she said, “There was a funeral scene that you can see in the trailer and I have lost someone in my family recently so that feeling stayed with me for a while”.

The show explores the life of Bablu Mahto, the son of a Launda dancer, who is forced by circumstances to step into his father’s shoes. The show also stars Anshumaan Pushkar, Kumud Mishra, Upen Chauhan, Saddam Sophia Hussain, Atul Kusum Sanjay, B. Shantunu and Amir Khan.

Talking about the moment from ‘Satrangi’ that made her pause and reflect as a person, not just as an actor, she said, “When so many times you just see dancers as mere performers but you have no clue what they go through specially people who cross dress and perform”.

“Topics like launda nach have not been explored much in cinema . Also Satrangi does not only preach but entertain people as well”, she added.

‘Satrangi - Badle ka Khel’ streams on Hindi ZEE5.

--IANS

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