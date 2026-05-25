Malayalam cinema’s first musical horror comedy Karakkam's trailer released

Chennai, May 25 (IANS) The makers of director Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian's musical horror comedy film 'Karakkam' have now launched the much-awaited trailer of the film at a special event held in Kochi.

The trailer was launched at a special event held at PVR Forum Mall, Kochi, in the presence of the cast and crew, and was officially released by the production house, Mammootty Kampany, through its social media platforms.

Earlier, the film’s teaser was unveiled by Mohanlal through his official social media handles, drawing widespread attention from audiences and industry circles alike.

The newly launched trailer expands the film’s eerie yet entertaining universe, introducing audiences to a group of youngsters whose lives spiral into chaos after an unexpected encounter with mysterious spirits.

Set against a backdrop of suspense, mystery and high-energy musical moments, the trailer offers a glimpse into a world where fear and fun meet side by side.

Featuring striking visuals, quirky character dynamics and a pulsating musical score, the trailer balances supernatural thrills with laugh-out-loud moments, creating a genre-bending cinematic experience. The narrative, striking imagery and playful treatment of horror hint at a film that aims to redefine the horror-comedy space in Malayalam cinema while delivering a complete entertainer for audiences.

The film is directed by Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian, best known for Charles Enterprises, and is produced by Ankush Singh and Kimberly Trinidade under the banners of Krownstars Entertainment and Black Turtle Productions.

The cast features Sreenath Bhasi, Femina George, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sidharth Bharathan, Shaun Romy, Bijukuttan, Manikandan R. Achari, Midhutty and several others in prominent roles.

Music for the film, including both the songs and background score, is composed by Sam C. S.. The screenplay is jointly written by Nipin Narayanan, Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian and Arjun Narayanan, based on a story by Dhanush Varghese. Bablu Aju serves as the cinematographer, while Nithin Arol handles editing.

The film’s songs feature lyrics by Anwar Ali, Vinayak Sasikumar, Muhsin Parari, Hareesh Mohanan and Su. The technical team also includes Rajesh P. Velayudhan as art director, Aravind Menon as sound mixing engineer and Sync Cinema handling sound design. Marketing and communications for the film are managed by Dr. Sangeetha Janachandran (Stories Social).

With the trailer now out and audience curiosity continuing to grow, Karakkam is all set for its worldwide theatrical release on May 28.

--IANS

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