Christchurch, Nov 29 (IANS) Dhruv Jurel's defiant 88 off 170 balls helped India reach 246 in their first innings, as New Zealand took a 110-run lead on day three of the ongoing second Test at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

Jurel made 81 of the 130 runs India added on day three, after the visitors slumped to 116/6 at stumps on Saturday. With his solid technique, good temperament and gritty presence at the crease, Jurel ensured India didn’t concede a huge lead and make New Zealand bat for a longer period, especially with rain forecasted on day five.

Kyle Jamieson ended Jurel's stay soon after the mid-afternoon drinks break and finished with 4-69. India resumed the second session from 206/8, and debutant Gurnoor Brar had a nasty moment on the very first delivery. A short ball from Matt Henry climbed sharply and struck him near the collarbone. He needed treatment from the physio and some strapping before resuming.

Jurel brought up the fifty of his ninth wicket stand with Brar through a crisp on-drive off Matt Henry. With the second new ball a few overs away, New Zealand then turned to Rachin Ravindra's part-time left-arm spin. Jurel was quick to guide Brar against the spinner by urging him to get behind the line of the ball.

Brar responded by defending with growing assurance, and New Zealand were forced to wait for the new ball to change the course of the innings. The new ball brought immediate reward. Jamieson's third delivery with it swung in late and Brar, who shouldered arms, lost his off stump. He made a gutsy 10 off 46 balls, and the ninth-wicket stand was worth 64 runs off 123 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah then hanged around with Jurel - surviving several close calls against Henry and squeezing an edge past gully for four, as the last pair added 19 runs off 34 runs. Jurel also kept looking for runs and was closing in on to get his first Test century in New Zealand.

Bumrah played out a maiden from Henry after drinks break, but Jamieson found the edge of Jurel's bat with a full ball that moved away, and Tom Blundell took the catch. Jurel hit 14 fours in his 170-ball knock and fell one short of Blundell's 89, the current top score of the match.

Brief Scores: India 246 in 86.1 overs (Dhruv Jurel 88, Akash Deep 29; Kyle Jamieson 4-69, Nathan Smith 2-54) trail New Zealand 356 in 116.3 overs (Tom Blundell 89; Akash Deep 5-99) by 110 runs.

--IANS

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