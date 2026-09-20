When Atul Kulkarni revealed how he bagged his National Award-Winning role in 'Chandni Bar'

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Versatile actor Atul Kulkarni revealed how he bagged his National Award-Winning role in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Chandni Bar'.

Speaking during a media interaction, Atul Kulkarni revealed that Madhur approached him for the role after seeing his performance in 'Hey Ram'.

He added that when he made his entry in the movie, Madhur was convinced that he was the correct person for the role of Pottya Sawant.

Atul Kulkarni shared, "Madhur saw 'Hey Ram' and then he approached me for 'Chandni Baar'. Madhur told me that he and a friend of his had gone to watch the movie, and when they were watching 'Hey Ram' and my entry happened, and my getup is very different in 'Hey Ram' when my first entry happens, Madhur had told his friend, 'That this is Pottya Sawant'. I am still amazed how he saw Pottya Sawant in that getup. But that is why he is who he is."

'Chandni Bar' bagged four titles at the 49th National Film Awards - The National Film Award for 'Best Film on Other Social Issues', 'Best Actress' (Won by Tabu), 'Best Supporting Actor' (Won by Atul Kulkarni) and Best Supporting Actress (Won by Ananya Khare).

'Chandni Bar' shares the journey of Mumtaz (played by Tabu), a young woman whose family is killed in communal riots. Left all alone, she is forced to move to Mumbai with her maternal uncle and is pushed into working as a dancer at a bar called Chandni Bar.

Backed by Lata Mohan under the banner of Shlok Films, 'Chandni Bar' enjoys the music scored by composer Raju Singh.

The camera work for the drama has been handled by Rajeev Ravi, along with Hemal Kothari looking after the editing department.

Released on 28 September 2001, 'Chandni Bar' received a lot of critical acclaim and was also a hit at the box office.

--IANS

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