September 20, 2026 3:22 PM हिंदी

When Atul Kulkarni revealed how he bagged his National Award-Winning role in 'Chandni Bar'

When Atul Kulkarni revealed how he bagged his National Award-Winning role in 'Chandni Bar'

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Versatile actor Atul Kulkarni revealed how he bagged his National Award-Winning role in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Chandni Bar'.

Speaking during a media interaction, Atul Kulkarni revealed that Madhur approached him for the role after seeing his performance in 'Hey Ram'.

He added that when he made his entry in the movie, Madhur was convinced that he was the correct person for the role of Pottya Sawant.

Atul Kulkarni shared, "Madhur saw 'Hey Ram' and then he approached me for 'Chandni Baar'. Madhur told me that he and a friend of his had gone to watch the movie, and when they were watching 'Hey Ram' and my entry happened, and my getup is very different in 'Hey Ram' when my first entry happens, Madhur had told his friend, 'That this is Pottya Sawant'. I am still amazed how he saw Pottya Sawant in that getup. But that is why he is who he is."

'Chandni Bar' bagged four titles at the 49th National Film Awards - The National Film Award for 'Best Film on Other Social Issues', 'Best Actress' (Won by Tabu), 'Best Supporting Actor' (Won by Atul Kulkarni) and Best Supporting Actress (Won by Ananya Khare).

'Chandni Bar' shares the journey of Mumtaz (played by Tabu), a young woman whose family is killed in communal riots. Left all alone, she is forced to move to Mumbai with her maternal uncle and is pushed into working as a dancer at a bar called Chandni Bar.

Backed by Lata Mohan under the banner of Shlok Films, 'Chandni Bar' enjoys the music scored by composer Raju Singh.

The camera work for the drama has been handled by Rajeev Ravi, along with Hemal Kothari looking after the editing department.

Released on 28 September 2001, 'Chandni Bar' received a lot of critical acclaim and was also a hit at the box office.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Bengal govt mulls PPP model for operating 4,133 state-run schools, with zero enrolments

Bengal govt mulls PPP model for operating 4,133 state-run schools, with zero enrolments

India, Japan Air Force Chiefs fly Tejas during Veer Guardian 2026 exercise

India, Japan Air Force Chiefs fly Tejas during Veer Guardian 2026 exercise

Sonam Khan relives her 'Tridev' days with a throwback picture with director Rajiv Rai

Sonam Khan relives her 'Tridev' days with a throwback picture with director Rajiv Rai

Assam CM lays foundation stone for Adani Power’s Rs 48,000-crore thermal plant in Dhubri

Assam CM lays foundation stone for Adani Power’s Rs 48,000-crore thermal plant in Dhubri

Nepal establishes dedicated climate diplomacy division amid growing disaster risk

Nepal establishes dedicated climate diplomacy division amid growing disaster risk

Saudi pact could pull Pakistan deeper into Middle East conflict: Report

Saudi pact could pull Pakistan deeper into Middle East conflict: Report

Why did Varun Sanyal pull out of MMA QF at Asian Games?

Why did Varun Sanyal pull out of MMA QF at Asian Games?

Gujarat reduces tender validity from 120 to 90 days, fixes approval timelines

Gujarat reduces tender validation process from 120 to 90 days, fixes approval timelines

Late nights, early starts dominate in Sano for one-off Japan-India T20I: Japan Cricket COO

Late nights, early starts dominate in Sano for one-off Japan-India T20I: Japan Cricket COO

Mark Ruffalo warns California attorney general to not settle heavily contested lawsuit

Mark Ruffalo warns California attorney general to not settle heavily contested lawsuit