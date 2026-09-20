Meghna Gulzar on being raised by superstar parents: Normal childhood, also got ‘thappad’ from mom

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Daayra’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has spoken up on what it has been like for her to be raised by parents who are titans of their field.

Her parents actress Rakhee Gulzar and the veteran lyricist Gulzar are some of the most celebrated artistes in the industry with a deep body of work.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Daayra’ in the Andheri West area of Mumbai, and said that she had a very normal childhood, and her mom has often scolded her.

She told IANS, “Both my parents have been huge stars in their own right and are immensely famous personalities. But at home, they have always been very grounded, and very normal. I have had a very normal upbringing. So, my mother has scolded me like any normal mother does to her child. I have also got thappad from her. My father has pampered me and come in the way of my mother disciplining me like all mothers and fathers do. So, when you're raised with that and you're brought up with that, you don't see their public persona”.

“That doesn't come in the way. Yes, every time somebody comes and tells me, ‘Oh, I'm such a fan of your father, or I would do anything to just touch your father's feet, or I happened to meet your father and it was the best moment in my life’. I'm not surprised because I'm aware of the effect my parents have on people. And I'm grateful for it. I respect that tremendously. But do I get that sense of awe with them? No, because for me, they are my mother and my father”, she added.

--IANS

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