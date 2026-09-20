September 20, 2026 3:19 PM हिंदी

INS Trishul concludes three-day port call at Egypt's Alexandria

INS Trishul concludes port call at Egypt's Alexandria

Cairo, Sep 20 (IANS) The Indian Navy’s frontline guided-missile stealth frigate INS Trishul has concluded its three-day port call at Egypt's Alexandria.

The ship was accorded a warm welcome, with the Egyptian Naval Ship Al Qadeer escorting on arrival at Alexandria Harbour. During the visit, the Commanding Officer and crew of INS Trishul paid homage to the bravehearts of the two World Wars at the Chatby War Memorial, which contains 12 burials and bears the names of 19 Indian soldiers who died in ships sunk in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

India's Ambassador to Egypt, Suresh K Reddy, visited INS Trishul during its port call at Alexandria Naval Base and met the ship's crew.

"Ambassador Suresh K Reddy visited INS Trishul during the ship’s port call at Alexandria Naval Base. The visit of INS Trishul underscored the strengthening of India–Egypt maritime engagement and defence cooperation," the Indian Embassy in Egypt posted on X.

INS Trishul undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Egyptian Navy Ship ENS Bernees. The exercise involved coordinated manoeuvring drills, communication exercises and approaches for replenishment at sea, providing an opportunity for personnel of the navies of the two nations to exchange professional expertise and enhance interoperability.

"The port call and the PASSEX reaffirm the longstanding relationship between the Indian Navy and the Egyptian Navy and contribute to strengthening maritime cooperation between the two friendly nations," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

In a statement shared on Sunday, the Indian Navy Spokesperson on X wrote, "INS Trishul concluded her three-day port call at Alexandria, Egypt, on 17 Sep 26. Prior to entering harbour, the ship undertook a #PASSEX with Egyptian Naval Ship ENS Bernees. During the port call, Ambassador of India to Egypt, HE Suresh K Reddy, visited the ship."

"The CO also paid homage to the bravehearts of the World Wars at the Chatby War Memorial. The ship’s crew engaged with Egyptian counterparts on enhancing interoperability and explored avenues to further strengthen maritime cooperation and the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Egypt," the spokesperson added.

--IANS

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