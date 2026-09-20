September 20, 2026 3:18 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: India begin men's hockey title defence with 13-1 rout of Indonesia

Asian Games: India begin men's hockey title defence with 13-1 rout of Indonesia

Nagoya, Sep 20 (IANS) India launched their Asian Games men’s hockey title defence in emphatic fashion, decimating Indonesia 13-1 in their opening Pool A encounter on Sunday.

Eight different goal-scorers were on target for the Indian team, headlined by Dilpreet Singh's four-goal haul, as India put on a clinical display from the first whistle to the last. With a comprehensive win to start their campaign, India will next take on Sri Lanka in their second Pool A fixture on September 22.

India got off to a fast start with Shilanand Lakra converting a rebound off Harmanpreet Singh's saved drag-flick in the 6th minute, before Abhishek doubled the advantage in the 12th minute, turning home a rebound after the initial effort was parried by Indonesia custodian Alam Fajar. Despite Fajar producing a couple of early saves to deny Mandeep Singh, India carried the momentum into the break, closing the first quarter with a 2-0 lead.

The second quarter saw the Men in Blue run riot. Dilpreet Singh struck twice inside two minutes (18th, 19th) to open his account for the tournament, followed by a well-worked finish from Rajinder Singh in the 19th minute and a first goal of the campaign for Mandeep Singh (21st).

Harmanpreet Singh added a penalty corner strike in the 28th minute, though he had earlier seen a penalty stroke saved by Fajar diving to his right. India went into the half-time break with a commanding 7-0 lead, having found the target from open play, penalty corners, and a variety of combinations across the pitch.

Indonesia found their first goal of the match early in the third quarter when captain Aulia Al Ardh converted a penalty corner in the 33rd minute, reducing the deficit to 7-1 after a video referral confirmed the decision in Indonesia's favour.

India responded swiftly to the setback, with Shilanand Lakra netting his second of the match (35th) and Dilpreet Singh completing his hat-trick (37th), before Sukhjeet Singh joined the scoring column in the 38th minute to push the lead out to 10-1 by the end of the third quarter.

India continued their relentless attacking play in the final quarter. Jugraj Singh converted from India's second penalty corner attempt in the 47th minute after his first effort was blocked by the first rusher, before Sukhjeet Singh added his second of the match (48th) from a well-worked move, finishing off a driving run down the right flank.

Dilpreet Singh rounded off a personal tally of four goals in the 49th minute, deflecting home after an initial touch from Abhishek, to take the score to a commanding 13-1 as the remaining minutes wound down with Indonesia retaining possession in the circle.

--IANS

vi/bc

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