September 20, 2026 3:20 PM हिंदी

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's daughter turns 3: No one can love you the way I do

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's daughter turns 3: No one can love you the way I do

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's little bundle of joy, Navya Vaidya, turned 3 years old on Sunday.

Wishing her daughter on her special day, Disha uploaded a sweet video montage of some heart-melting moments of their little munchkin over the years.

Blessing her daughter on her birthday, Disha shared on her official IG handle, "My Little Girl! I love you soo much!! And no one.. absolutely no one can love you the way i do!! ( your baba comes close though) (sic)."

"You are growing up into this beautiful , curious & an emphatic Girl! May you always get what you dream of! Am right here.. by your side.. till my end...Happy 3!," she went on to add.

Disha and Rahul marked five years of marital bliss on July 16 this year.

Commemorating the milestone, Disha dropped a string of some lovey-dovey stills with Rahul, along with a sweet anniversary wish that read, “Happy 5 baby! Living my Dream life with you.. No one like My Husband! The Best!!”

Rahul also wished his better half, saying, “5 years of Marriage with You.. one beautiful journey. Still choosing you. Every single day.”

The singer also shared a photo carousel that included some unseen photographs from their wedding day.

Refreshing your memory, Disha and Rahul grabbed a lot of eyeballs after the singer proposed to Disha during his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14.’

The singer proposed to Disha on her 26th birthday. During the episode Rahul appeared in a white T-shirt with “Marry Me?” printed on it while expressing his feelings for the ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ actress.

Finally, Disha and Rahul tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai.

On September 20, 2023, they became parents as they welcomed their baby girl, Navya.

--IANS

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