Your achievement opened India’s medal account: Prez Murmu hails women's 10m rifle team silver

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday lauded the women's 10m air rifle team for winning a silver medal and opening India’s medal account at the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday.

India's team silver was decided by aggregate qualification scores. The trio posted a combined total of 1898.0 to secure second place on the podium.

"Heartiest congratulations to Elavenil Valarivan, Vidarsa K Vinod and Sonam Uttam Maskar on winning the silver medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your commendable achievement has opened India’s medal account at the Games and brings immense pride to the nation. My best wishes for your continued success," the President shared on X.

Sonam led the qualifying effort for India with an outstanding 634.1 to finish third, while Elavenil qualified in seventh place with 633.5. Vidarsa added a solid score of 630.4 to place 12th in the individual rankings and seal the team silver for India.

"India shoots open its Asian Games medal trail by winning a silver. Kudos to Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod on winning the silver medal in Shooting 10 M Rifle Women (Team). Best wishes for future competitions," Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X.

China took the team gold medal with a total of 1904.2, led by qualification leader Wang Zifei (636.8), Han Jiayu (633.8) and Du Yuchen (633.6). Hosts Japan claimed the team bronze medal with an aggregate of 1897.1.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju also hailed India's silver medal-winning performance and said, "India’s first medal at the #AsianGames2026! Many congratulations to Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar & Vidarsa K Vinod on clinching Silver in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team event. A fantastic start to Team India’s medal campaign. Wishing our champions & the entire contingent many more moments of glory!"

--IANS

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