When Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar were looked down upon by recordist during struggling days in 1949

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol is all set to share an inspiring chapter from the lives of legendary singers Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar.

The show will be seen recalling an incident from around 1949 during a recording session at the Famous studios, where a recordist allegedly dismissed both singers who were in their initial days in Bollywood.

He questioned the strength of their voices and suggested that other established singers be called instead.

Asha and Kishore, who were supposedly disappointed and hurt, were said to have left the studio late at night and walked towards Mahalaxmi station.

During that emotional moment, Kishore Kumar reportedly expressed his fears about what lay ahead for him, to which Asha reassured him with faith, saying that one day his voice would rule the world.

Within a few years, both artists went on to become two of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars.

Years later, the two coincidentally got back to the same studio, face-to-face with the same recordist who had initially dejected them.

Recalling the incident, Kishore Kumar jokingly pointed him out and asked for a different recordist. However, Asha Bhosle calmly stopped him and reminded him that times had changed and that their focus should remain on the music.

For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar have sung umpteen number of songs together.

Some of the most iconic songs sung by together include ‘Chhod Do Aanchal’, ‘Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka’, ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’, ‘O Meri Soni Meri Tamanna’, ‘Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge’, ‘Bhali Bhali Si Ek Surat’, ‘Aankhon Aankhon Mein’, ‘Pyar Ka Dard Hai’, ‘Jaane Jaan Dhoondta Phir Raha’, ‘Pallu Latke’, ‘Le Jayenge Le Jayenge’, and ‘Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam’.

–IANS

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