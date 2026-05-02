May 02, 2026 11:46 AM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Kyle Jamieson handed one demerit point for aggressive celebration against Sooryavanshi

IPL 2026: Kyle Jamieson handed one demerit point for aggressive celebration against Sooryavanshi

Jaipur, May 2 (IANS) Delhi Capitals bowler Kyle Jamieson was handed one demerit point and received a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 43 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Jamieson was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match.”

"The incident occurred in the second over of the first innings, when, after dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jamieson was found to be close to him in an aggressive manner, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter," IPL said in a statement.

Sooryavanshi, who struck first ball boundary to Jamieson was bowled in the next by the New Zealand pacer and was given a fiery send off.

Jamieson had an animated celebration after dismissing a 15 year old Sooryavanshi. After getting Vaibhav out, Jamieson clapped aggressively in front of the young player and sent him off in a fiery manner. The nature of the contest warranted such enthusiasm; however, this action was also met with mixed reviews on social media from many fans who criticized Jamieson's response to the 15 year old batter as over-the-top.

Jamieson admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Rajeev Seth.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals scored 225/6 with Riyan Parag scoring 90 off 50 and Donovan Ferreira remaining unbeaten on 47 off 14 before Mitchell Starc (3/40) brought it back with some crucial strikes.

KL Rahul (75 off 40) and Pathum Nissanka (62 off 33) anchored DC's chase with a commanding 110-run opening stand that kept the visitors ahead of the required rate.

Tristan Stubbs (18*) and Ashutosh (25*) were cool in the chase as DC, even with a big total in hand, completed the win with five balls to spare. This was the highest-ever run chase the franchise has achieved in IPL history.

--IANS

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