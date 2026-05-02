Pooja Bhatt digs out throwback, shares poster of 'Pehla Nasha' starring Raveena Tandon, Deepak Tijori

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took a trip down memory lane as she shared a rare poster of her 1993 film Pehla Nasha on social media, taking a trip down memory lane.

The actress shared the vintage poster on her social media account, featuring herself alongside Deepak Tijori and Raveena Tandon. The poster captures the three stars in their early ‘90s avatars.

Pooja captioned the post: “Look what I found @deepaktijoriteam #pehlanasha”

For the uninitiated, the movie released on August 13, 1993, and marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who was the brainchild for movies like Lagaan, Swades and Jodhaa Akbar.

The film was produced by Mohammed A. Rahim and Viral Shah under Ahlan Productions. Pehla Nasha released theatrically, but unfortunately failed at the box office upon.

Reportedly, it was loosely inspired by Brian De Palma’s Body Double. Apparently, the movie's title was derived from the song Pehla Nasha from the cult classic movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

The film also featured memorable cameo appearances by Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla and Rahul Roy.

Talking about Pooja Bhatt, the actress rose to fame with films like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak, Sir and Zakhm. Pehla Nasha remains one of her collaborations with Deepak Tijori amongst the rest.

Deepak Tijori became a familiar face with films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Aashiqui.

Talking about Raveena Tandon, the actress went on to carve a niche with her movies like Mohra, Dilwale, Andaz Apna Apna and Dulhe Raja.

–IANS

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