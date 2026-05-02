Chandru's superhero survival thriller Super B Man's first look released

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) The makers of director Jeevitha Kishore's upcoming superhero survival thriller 'Super B Man', featuring actor Nambikkai Chandru in the lead, have now released the first look of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Bamboo Trees Productions, which is best known for having produced 3.33, a unique supernatural thriller that blended horror with psychological elements, is producing 'Super B Man', a fantasy superhero survival thriller that promises scale, intensity, and a completely fresh cinematic experience.

The first look of the film, which offers a glimpse into a world that blends fantasy with high-stakes survival drama, is likely to spark curiosity among audiences.

Directed by T. Jeevitha Kishore, the film features Nambikkai Chandru (director of 3.33) in the lead role. Chandru takes on the mantle of a superhero in this ambitious project. The rest of the cast, including the female lead and key characters, are to be announced soon.

Giving out details of the film, director T Jeevitha Kishore says,"'Super B Man' is a story that blends fantasy with survival in a very grounded and engaging way. We wanted to create a superhero film that feels rooted yet visually exciting. With a fresh cast and a strong technical team, we are building a world that audiences haven’t experienced before in Tamil cinema. The first look is just a small step into this universe, there’s much more to come.”

The unit is backed by a highly accomplished technical team. Cinematography for the film is to be handled by Sathish Manoharan, known for his work in 'Pindam', '3.33', 'Mango Muni', and an upcoming Hindi project. Music for the film is to be composed by Harshavardhan, associated with notable films like 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal', 'Arjun Reddy', and 'Animal'.

Editing is by Deepak S, known for his work in '3.33', 'Sivakumarin Sabadham', and the upcoming 'Bloody Politics'.

Stunts for the film are to be choreographed by Sugan, who has worked on projects including 'Annapoorani'. Costume design is by Melwy J, whose work in Lokah and Minnal Murali came in for praise. Sound Design is to be handled by Sachin Sudhakaran, a National Award winner for 'Animal'.

--IANS

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