UN committee expresses concerns over coercive action by Pakistan against Afghan refugees

Geneva, May 2 (IANS) The United Nations Committee against Torture (CAT) expressed grave concerns over Pakistan's mass deportation of Afghan refugees, including children, following the adoption of the 2023 Illegal Foreigners' Repatriation Plan, citing the absence of individual assessment of protection needs and risks of refoulement.

In its recent findings on Pakistan's implementation of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, the Committee raised alarm over the coercive measures adopted by the authorities against Afghan nationals, including registered refugees, to pressure them to return to Afghanistan, despite the risk of persecution, torture or ill-treatment.

"These coercive measures reportedly include harassment and intimidation, threats of deportation, police abuse, extortion, raids and arbitrary detention," it noted.

The Committee urged Pakistani authorities to consider repealing or reviewing the Illegal Foreigners' Repatriation Plan, warning of the serious risks it poses to non-citizens, particularly Afghan nationals.

It also called for a thorough investigation into allegations of police abuse against Afghan refugees, with those responsible to be disciplined or criminally prosecuted.

The Committee also highlighted reports of "torture and ill-treatment" and "other forms of retaliation" against human rights defenders, civil society activists, journalists, lawyers, political opponents, protesters and other critics of the government across Pakistan.

"These acts include intimidation, threats, harassment, excessive use of force, arbitrary arrest and detention, prosecution on politically motivated charges, including before military courts, enforced disappearance and extrajudicial execution," it added.

The Committee further called on the Pakistani authorities "to take the necessary measures to ensure that these people are adequately protected from torture and ill-treatment and other forms of reprisals and that all human rights violations are thoroughly investigated, those responsible are brought to justice and victims are provided with effective remedies."

Expressing concerns over the situation of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, as well as other activists, including Idris Khattak, Ali Wazir and Mahrang Baloch, the Committee noted that their "arbitrary detentions" were confirmed by the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, especially with regard to their lack of access to medical care.

It is recommended that Pakistan, as a state party to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, must review the situation of all individuals allegedly detained and imprisoned on political grounds or in retaliation for their work, while ensuring their access to adequate medical care during detention.

--IANS

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