When Arjun Rampal revealed why he was replaced by Siddharth in 'Rang De Basanti'

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Did you know that actor Arjun Rampal was supposed to be a part of the ensemble cast of the iconic movie 'Rang De Basanti'?

Arjun, who was being considered to play the role of Karan Singhania, (Later played on Siddharth) had even shot for a couple of days until, one day, he simply stormed out of the set.

As he appeared on one of the episodes of the chat show 'Koffee with Karan', Arjun revealed how Aamir Khan might not have been totally content with his casting.

The 'Dhurandhar' actor told KJo, “I had heard rumors that Aamir Khan does take a keen interest in his films, and I would have loved to work with him. But out of respect to him, he did have a lot of fears that he put on the table, and I hope all those fears are sorted now and can make the film that he wants.”

Arjun also shared that the director of the movie, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, was confused and even problematic.

“I had a problem with the director. I was signed for the film. I had a new look and blocked my dates. It just became very confusing because the director was very confused. I’m happy it didn’t work out in a way, because Rakeysh was very confused about the script; he was very erratic, some days he would be like ‘This is the way I want to do it’… and ‘You’re my character, oh are you my character?’ When someone is this confused, it’s best to say ‘I can’t work with you and good luck,'” he went on to admit.

Arjun further shared that he had even booked his dates for the next three months for the project as asked by the filmmaker, not taking on any other work for that time period.

"I think it is very unprofessional to do that to an actor. Yes, there was a good amount of work coming to me and good work—and so people who were meant to be coming to me, didn’t come. I have lost out on work."

--IANS

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