When and where to watch India vs Brazil FIFA friendly: know all details

Kolkata, Oct 2 (IANS) India will take on five-time world champions Brazil in a historic international friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, with the match set to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

The highly anticipated encounter will be the first time the senior men’s national teams of India and Brazil face each other, with the Blue Tigers set to come up against the highest-ranked opposition they have faced since the FIFA Men’s World Ranking was introduced.

Brazil currently occupy fifth place in the FIFA rankings, while India are ranked 138th. The Seleção’s ranking surpasses the previous record of ninth-ranked Russia, whom India faced in 1995, and Japan, also ranked ninth when the teams met in 1998.

India head into the landmark fixture with confidence after holding 44th-ranked Panama to a 1-1 draw last Friday. Ryan Williams put India ahead before Khalid Jamil’s side defended resolutely to secure a result against a top-50 opponent for the first time.

Brazil, meanwhile, arrive in India unbeaten since their 2026 World Cup campaign ended with a 2-1 round-of-16 defeat to Norway. Under head coach Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil have recorded 11 wins, four draws and four defeats in 19 matches, scoring 41 goals and conceding 18.

The five-time FIFA World Cup champions drew 1-1 with Australia before beating them 4-2 in their second friendly in September. Rayan scored a late equaliser in the first game, while Vanderson, Raphinha, Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Júnior found the net in the second.

Raphinha, however, will miss the Kolkata friendly because of a thigh injury and has left the travelling squad, reducing Brazil’s group from 26 to 25 players.

Brazil will be making their first senior men’s national team appearance in India, although the country has a long association with Indian football.

Legendary Brazilian Pele visited Kolkata in 1977 and played for New York Cosmos against Mohun Bagan in an exhibition match at Eden Gardens, which ended in a 2-2 draw in front of more than 80,000 spectators.

Brazil will also become only the third CONMEBOL nation that India will face after Peru and Uruguay. India have lost their previous three matches against South American opponents.

When: Saturday, October 3, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Where to watch: Live streaming on the SonyLIV app and TV broadcast on Sony Sports channels.

--IANS

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