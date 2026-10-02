October 02, 2026 9:35 PM हिंदी

Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches Mumbai in air ambulance, to undergo spine surgery

Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches Mumbai in air ambulance, to undergo spine surgery

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who suffered an injury in Bali, has landed in Mumbai for further treatment. The actress was airlifted to Mumbai on Friday for a spine surgery.

The videos of the actress arriving in Mumbai have gone viral on the Internet. In the video, the actress can be seen on a stretcher surrounded by her family and medical professionals.

Earlier, the actress’ publicist had issued an official statement issued on her behalf, and stated that the was under medical observation with further evaluation underway.

The statement read, “Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine.

The statement mentioned that at present the immediate priority is the actress’ health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care.

It read, “At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery”.

It also stated that her work commitments over the next few weeks would hit the pause button. “Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected. We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate”, it added.

She actress was on a work plus and holiday trip, suffered a fracture in her spine following an unfortunate accident and was earlier hospitalised in Bali.

--IANS

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