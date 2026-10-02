Varun Tej offers prayers at Tirumala Tirupati with family

Hyderabad, Oct 2 (IANS) Popular Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidala on Friday offered prayers along with his entire family at the world famous Tirumala Tirupati temple.

Social media was abuzz with videos of the actor, who along with his family members, was seen at the Tirumala temple. The actor was seen carrying his young son Vaayuv inside the temple premises as the family made its way to offer prayers.

For the unaware, actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi had revealed the face of their son Vaayuv on the occasion of his first birthday in September this year.

Wishing Vaayuv on his first birthday, Varun Tej had penned an emotional note that read, "My dear boy, you changed my world in the best way possible. I fell in love with you even before I laid my eyes on you for the first time. Being your father is the most beautiful part of my life. Happy 1st birthday, Vaayuv. I love you, always. (Red heart and kiss emoji) (sic)."

On the work front, Varun Tej will next be seen in director Yadhu Vamsee's film 'Bhari'.

Pink Elephant Pictures, the production house producing the film, had, in March this year, released a special motion poster of the film on its social media timelines.

It wrote, "The net is set. The game is ON. Serving up the First Look of #Bhari! A high-voltage drama that is set to shake the stands. #BhariFirstLook #BhariTheFilm."

The special motion poster released by the makers made it evident that the film, which will be a rural sports drama, will revolve around the sport of volleyball.

Produced by Niharika Konidela on behalf of Pink Elephant Pictures, the film is being directed by Yadhu Vamsee, best known for having directed the entertainer 'Committee Kurrollu'. The film is being co-directed by Ravi Sankar D and has Ramesh Manyam as its executive producer.

The film officially went on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan was the chief guest at the event, that was attended by a host of celebrities and the film's unit.

Music for the rural entertainer is being scored by Anudeep Dev. Cinematography for the film is by Danush Bhaskar and editing by the efficient Anwar Ali.

The art direction team is being led by Vishnu Vardhan Pulla and costumes for the film are being designed by Aishwarya Rajeev. The story of the film, which seems to have been set at a time when the usage of Rs 1000 notes was prevalent, has been penned by four people namely Venkat Subhash Cheerla, Utham Lekkala, Ranjith Marreddy and Vickey.

--IANS

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