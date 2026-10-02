RSS leader Indresh Kumar accuses INDIA bloc of 'blackmailing' Muslims for votes

Rupnagar (Punjab) Oct 2 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Friday accused the INDIA bloc of "blackmailing" Muslims and "misusing" them for garnering votes.

Speaking to IANS in Punjab's Rupnagar, Kumar said: "Blackmailing Muslims has become the nature of the INDIA bloc and some Muslim political leaders. Muslims are also gradually beginning to understand that they are being politically misused in the name of their religion."

"I would tell the Indian Muslims, the 'Hindustani' Muslims, that they are not foreigners, outsiders or strangers. They have always belonged to India and will continue to do so. They should understand that the parties that misuse them in the name of their religion and create the idea that Hindus and Muslims cannot live together, are enemies of democracy and of India's unity and integrity," he added.

The RSS leader emphasised on the importance of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), for enforcing religious harmony.

"Uniform Civil Code is a law that protects and respects every religion. Suppose there is some kind of tension between any two religions or their sub-sects, like between Shias and Sunnis (in Muslims). The law ensures that the sects don't commit atrocities against each other and rather live together in harmony," he said.

He added that UCC guarantees similar protection and respect in case of any kind of tension within 'Sanatan dharma' or within any other religion.

Addressing the critics of UCC, the RSS leader said: "It guarantees security and respect to all religions, including its sub-sects, ensuring that no one can commit atrocities or injustice against another. Everyone should follow their own religion, should not interfere in another person's religious affairs, and at the same time, should respect all religions. This is what UCC stands for."

Meanwhile, regarding the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, Indresh Kumar said: "All the political leaders in India are wise. They will do whatever they have to in order to ensure their victory. They will also make the necessary arrangements and coordination for that. I wish them well in that regard."

--IANS

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