October 02, 2026 9:36 PM हिंदी

'Summon values of Mahatma Gandhi in highly-charged times': UN chief

'Summon values of Gandhi in highly-charged times': UN chief

United Nations, Oct 2 (IANS) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Friday to summon the values of Mahatma Gandhi in a time of global conflict and divisions.

“In these highly charged times, let’s summon the courage, empathy, dignity and shared humanity that Gandhi exemplified throughout his life", he said in a message for the UN's International Day of Non-Violence, which commemorates Gandhi Jayanti.

Guterres took a sweeping overview of the challenges that the UN and the world are facing in calling for Gandhi's prescriptions of dialogue and non-violence.

“People are suffering,” he said. “Poverty and inequality are driving a wedge between the haves and have-nots. And the very foundations of peace and development — the UN Charter, human rights, international law and diplomacy and dialogue — are being ignored and flouted with impunity”.

“In this time of rising division, tension and conflict, Gandhi’s lessons speak to us with renewed urgency”, he said.

Deploying the weapons of peace that Gandhi developed, Guterres said, will be the effective way to counter the challenges to humanity.

“He showed that the best way to counter injustice is not to mirror the cruelty and violence of systemic discrimination and oppression — but to employ instead the tools of dialogue and non-violence to build bridges of understanding, deliver dignity and create lasting change”, Guterres said.

“Let’s work to heal divisions through genuine dialogue and diplomacy, end suffering, and build a peaceful world through non-violence”, he said.

"Mahatma Gandhi set an inspiring example of how to create deep, lasting change while holding fast to the principles of peace. Amid rising tension and conflict, his lessons speak to us with renewed urgency. Let’s heal divisions through genuine dialogue and diplomacy, end suffering and build a peaceful world through non-violence," the UN Chief stated on X.

In 2007, the General Assembly declared October 2 the International Day of Non-Violence through a resolution sponsored by 141 countries.

--IANS

al/ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Varun Tej offers prayers at Tirumala Tirupati with family (Photo: IANS/PR)

Varun Tej offers prayers at Tirumala Tirupati with family

Late-night planning, tactical shifts paid off in completing Sharjah Warriorz squad at ILT20 auction, said coach Adrian Birrell after Thursday's players auction. Photo credit: Sharjah Warriorz

Late-night planning, tactical shifts paid off in completing Sharjah Warriorz squad at ILT20 auction: Birrell

When and where to watch India vs Brazil FIFA friendly: know all details of the match which will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

When and where to watch India vs Brazil FIFA friendly: know all details

'Summon values of Gandhi in highly-charged times': UN chief

'Summon values of Mahatma Gandhi in highly-charged times': UN chief

Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches Mumbai in air ambulance, to undergo spine surgery

Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches Mumbai in air ambulance, to undergo spine surgery

Pakistan's Punjab province records over 1.95 lakh cases of violence against women and girls in five years (File image)

Pakistan's Punjab province records over 1.95 lakh cases of violence against women and girls in five years

Bangladesh measles outbreak claims four more lives, death toll climbs to 1,114 (File image)

Bangladesh measles outbreak claims four more lives, death toll climbs to 1,114

Baloch group holds protest in Seattle, raises alarm over growing human rights abuses in Pakistan

Baloch group holds protest in Seattle, raises alarm over growing human rights abuses in Pakistan

President Droupadi Murmu hails women’s hockey team’s ‘magnificent gold medal triumph’ in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: President Murmu hails women’s hockey team’s ‘magnificent gold medal triumph’

Bangladesh: NCP’s coalition with Jamaat puts party identity under sharp scrutiny

Bangladesh: NCP’s coalition with Jamaat puts party identity under sharp scrutiny