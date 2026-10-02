Mehrajuddin Wadoo names 22-player India U17 men's squad for Myanmar friendlies

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The India U17 men’s national team left for Myanmar on Friday for two international closed-door friendly matches against the hosts on October 4 and 7.

Head Coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo has announced a 22-player squad for the two fixtures, which will form part of the Blue Colts’ preparations for their Qualifiers in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 in Uzbekistan.

The Blue Colts began their preparatory camp under head coach Wadoo in Margao, Goa, in September. The two friendlies against Myanmar will be played at the StarCity Sports Club in Thanlyin, Myanmar.

India have been drawn in Group E of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers alongside hosts Malaysia, Palestine, Singapore and Guam. The qualifiers will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 11 to 20.

Myanmar, which qualified for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026, will provide India with relevant preparation ahead of the 2027 Qualifiers.

India also played two friendly matches against Myanmar in Yangon in March 2026. The Blue Colts won the first match 2-1 before the second ended in a goalless draw.

Head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo said, “These matches will be an important part of our preparation for the qualifiers. Myanmar are a good opponent at this age group, and like India, they also qualified for the AFC U17 Asian Cup this year. Playing two international matches away from home will give us a good opportunity to assess the players and work on different aspects of our game before November.”

India U17 men's 22-player squad for Myanmar friendlies:

Goalkeepers: Arnav Rajendra Pandhare, Maroof Shafi, Newtan Irengbam

Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Lawmsangzuala, Leo Thongbam, Malem Laishram, Malsawmtluanga, Yumnam Maldino Singh, Zoramdinthara

Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Henthoiba Keisam, Irom David Mangang, Ningthoujam Mukundo Singh, R Lawmsangzuala, Thiyam Sambay

Forwards: Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Jasmeet Singh, Kamgouhao Doungel, Md Sahir Ali, Rahan Ahmed, Ristik Maity

Head Coach: Mehrajuddin Wadoo

India U17 men's friendlies in Thanlyin:

14:00 IST, October 4: Myanmar vs India

14:00 IST, October 7: Myanmar vs India

Venue: StarCity Sports Club, Thanlyin.

--IANS

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