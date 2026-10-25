When and where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live in India, know all details

Barcelona, Oct 25 (IANS) The stage is set for the season's first Clasico, as 29-time La Liga champions will host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Monday (IST), with fans worldwide, including in India, waiting to watch the two sides battle for glory.

Barcelona go into the game having won its first nine La Liga matches of the season. Hansi Flick's side sit at the top of the standings with 27 points, six more than Real Madrid, who have won seven matches but suffered defeats away to Betis and Atletico Madrid.

The defending champions, however, are entering the competition after a 4-2 defeat to PSG in the UEFA Champions League.

On the other side, Real Madrid have bounced back strongly after the international break, beating Sevilla 4-1 at home last weekend before defeating RB Leipzig by the same scoreline in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

If Barca win El Clasico, that would make them the first team to ever win their first ten games of a Liga season. And they'd do it against the very team with which they currently share the record, Real Madrid (1968–69).

Barca also have the second highest goalscoring record of all time after nine games in La Liga. Only the Sevilla side of 1940 (41 goals) managed more than Barca's current tally of 39.

Barcelona have won six out of their last seven encounters against Real Madrid in all competitions. Winning this one could see them nine points clear of their arch-rivals in this edition's La Liga.

When: October 26, 1:30 AM

Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Where to watch: Barcelona vs Real Madrid TV broadcasts are not available in India; fans can live stream the match on the FanCode app and website by buying a pass.

--IANS

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