June 16, 2026 7:06 PM हिंदी

When Ameesha Patel was confronted by the 'Gadar' fans

When Ameesha Patel was confronted by the 'Gadar' fans

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) During her appearance on "The Kapil Sharma Show", actress Ameesha Patel shared a hilarious incident involving the Deol brothers, Bobby and Sunny.

Ameesha revealed she was shooting for "Humraaz" with Bobby in Jaipur when she was confronted by some 'Gadar' fans.

She shared the hilarious incident in her own words, saying, "It was the climax sequence, where Bobby had to come and hug me as we had finally defeated the villain. We were shooting in the Jaipur fort, and there was a massive crowd. They were looking at us from a height"

Ameesha recalled that as soon as Bobby hugged her, the crowd started screaming, "Leave her, she is your brother (Sunny Deol)'s girl."

Referring to Ameesha and Sunny starrer 'Gadar', the crowd added, "Tara Singh got her back from Pakistan".

On a related note, "Gadar" recently completed 25 years of release and commemorating the milestone moment, Sunny shared a heartfelt gratitude note for the viewers on his social media handle. He thanked the moviegoers for showering his film with so much love and affection over the years.

Posting a few photos from the period action drama on his Instagram handle, Sunny shared, "25 Years Ago Gadar and Tara Singh conquered your hearts...25 saal se pyaar ke rishte ki gaddi chall rahi aur aage bhi chalti hi rahegi...Thank you all for giving all of us 25 years of abundant love and making us stay in your hearts, hope we keep staying there."

Sunny even signed off the note as his iconic character from "Gadar", "Tara Singh".

Made under the direction of Anil Sharma, "Gadar" also featured Ameesha as Sakeena, Amrish Puri as Asharraff Ali, Vivek Shauq as Darmiyaan Singh, and Utkarsh Sharma as Jeete, along with others.

Backed by Zee Telefilms, "Gadar" turned out to be a major commercial hit.

The makers also released the sequel to the blockbuster, "Gadar 2", in August 2023.

--IANS

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