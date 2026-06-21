When Akshay Kumar's prank got Chunky Panday into trouble

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actor Chunky Panday once revealed how Akshay Kumar's prank almost left him in serious trouble.

During his appearance on "The Kapil Sharma Show," host Kapil Sharma asked Chunky if he had ever been pranked. To this, he revealed that Akshay once pranked him during the shoot of "Housefull".

Chunky recalled how Akshay invited the entire crew of the movie to a restaurant on the pretext of a treat and left him alone to pay the bill.

Sharing the hilarious yet embarrassing incident in his own words, Chunky shared, "Akshay took me to a restaurant in Italy, and he told everyone in the unit that he was treating everyone. So we went there, drank wine, ate food, and all. I went to the bathroom because the bill was about to come. As I was in the bathroom, they all left. So when I came out of the bathroom, I thought Akshay must have paid the bill."

However, that was not the case.

"The hotel manager came looking for me. He took me to the kitchen to wash the utensils," he added.

Chunky added that Sajid Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala finally returned to the restaurant and ended up saving him.

Helmed by Sajid Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the primary instalment in the popular 'Housefull' franchise is believed to have been loosely based on the 1998 Tamil film "Kaathala Kaathala".

The film stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, and Jiah Khan, with Boman Irani, Chunky Pandey, Randhir Kapoor, Lillete Dubey, and Malaika Arora in supporting roles.

After "Welcome Back" in 2015, the makers are now gearing up for the third instalment in the 'Welcome' franchise, "Welcome To The Jungle", which has been made under the direction of Ahmed Khan.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor will be seen in the forthcoming laughter ride.

--IANS

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