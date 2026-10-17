October 17, 2026 9:14 PM हिंदी

When Akshay Kumar revealed that his father is the only influence in his life

When Akshay Kumar revealed that his father is the only influence in his life

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar once revealed that his father remains the only influence in his life.

During his appearance on 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls', Akshay confessed that he still follows the rules taught to him by his father.

He added that he hopes that his son, Aarav, also picks this trait from him.

As Bear Grylls asked Akshay about his role model during the show, the 'Welcome' actor said, “My father is the only influence I have had in my life. I have followed all his rules and all the things that he has taught me, and I hope my son gets that."

Bear Grylls also questioned Akshay about supporting military and veteran charities. Reacting to this, Akshay shared that his father was in the army and hence he has a special place in his heart for those in a uniform.

He said, “Yeah it all comes because he was in the army. I love somebody who is wearing a uniform. I have a special attachment.”

Sharing some further details, Akshay added, “There is a thing called ‘Bharat ke Veer’, where the martyrs’ families get money directly. It's a service given by the government, but the money doesn't go to the government but straight to the martyrs’ family, and they also come to know who has contributed to it."

Akshay also opened up about his children, saying that his son, wishes to be away from the limelight and wants to have his own identity.

“My son is very different. I mean, he just doesn't want to tell anyone that he's my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That's what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to," the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor said.

--IANS

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