June 17, 2026 9:18 PM हिंदी

When Ajay Devgn revealed that a stranger lived in Sanjay Mishra's house for 4 years

When Ajay Devgn revealed that a stranger lived in Sanjay Mishra's house for 4 years

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra has been entertaining movie buffs with his performances for years now. During an episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show", actor Ajay Devgn shed some light on the personal life of the versatile actor.

Enjoying a fun interaction, Ajay revealed that a stranger had lived in Sanjay's house for 4 years.

He further revealed that Sanjay does not like to stay in one place and keeps moving, making his home wherever he goes.

"He himself doesn't know where he lives. Call him and ask him where he is. He would be like, "Today I'm in Lonavala, today I'm in Banaras."

Ravi Kishan added to this, calling Sanjay a "Fakir" at heart.

"He's a fakir. You'll find vegetables in his car with a weird-looking man sitting in the back seat," she shared.

Sharing a fun incident, reflecting how Sanjay likes to lead his life, Ajay added, "He once brought a guruji from the Himalayas to his house. He kept him in his home for four years. He used to roam in the house without clothes".

It might be exciting to know that Sanjay and Ajay have previously shared the screen in movies like 'All the Best' (2009) and 'Son of Sardaar 2' (2005).

Up next, these two will be seen working together once again in "Dhamaal 4".

Made under the direction of Indra Kumar, "Dhamaal 4" will retain the core cast of the popular franchise, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Joining them this time are Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.

Jointly backed by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, "Dhamaal 4" is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production.

--IANS

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