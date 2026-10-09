October 09, 2026 8:16 PM हिंदी

When Aditya Roy Kapoor drank too much on the 'Aashiqui 2' set

When Aditya Roy Kapoor drank too much on the 'Aashiqui 2' set

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur played an alcoholic in his much-acclaimed drama, 'Aashiqui 2'. But did you know that he ended up getting so drunk on the set of the romantic entertainer that they had to wrap up the shoot?

As Aditya appeared on the popular chat show, 'Koffee With Karan,' with his 'Aashiqui 2', co-star, Shraddha Kapoor, host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked him if he really got drunk for a few scenes of the movie.

Answering KJo's question, Aditya said, "I tried my hand at it. It was the only right thing to do as an actor. I tried it; we packed up one day. Otherwise you are slurring your lines".

Taking a fun dig at Aditya, Shraddha added, "Fully slurring, but it was fun to watch".

Talking about 'Aashiqui 2', the project shows the turbulent love story between a singer, Rahul Jaykar (Played by Aditya), struggling to maintain his fame, and his protege, aspiring singer Aarohi Keshav Shirke (Played by Shraddha). It revolves around how Rahul's alcohol addiction and temperament affect the two.

The film is both an adaptation of the original 1937 version and the 1976 remake of 'A Star is Born'.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt under the banners of T-Series Films and Vishesh Films, the movie is a spiritual successor to the 1990 musical film 'Aashiqui.'

Released on 26 April 2013, 'Aashiqui 2 ' turned out to be a commercial success at the box office despite being headlined by newcomers, and was also one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2013.

The movie was remade in Telugu in 2014 with the title 'Nee Jathaga Nenundali'.

Since its release in 2013, 'Aashiqui 2 ' has gained cult status among audiences.

Its melodious numbers also continue to rule the hearts of music lovers. It was also a breakthrough for the lead singer of the drama, Arijit Singh.

--IANS

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