October 13, 2026 10:24 PM हिंदी

When Aditya Chopra told Anushka Sharma 'you’re not the most goodlooking girl'

When Aditya Chopra told Anushka Sharma 'you’re not the most goodlooking girl'

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Did you know that actress Anushka Sharma was once given a brutal reality check by filmmaker Aditya Chopra during the initial days of her career?

As she appeared on 'Koffee With Karan', Anushka opened up about the blunt advice from Aditya Chopra.

Recalling the incident, the 'NH 10' actress said, “I was on the fourth floor, in Aditya Chopra’s office. He just said, ‘Listen, I have a lot of belief in your talent. I think you are a very talented actress, but I don’t think you are very good-looking. You’re not the most good-looking girl, so you have to make sure that you work really hard. You’re on for Taani (her character in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi).”

Anushka shared that before this, she used to believe she was extremely good-looking.

Sharing how she reacted to the feedback, Anushka added, “When I left the office, I was very cool. I said 'thank you', and I was very proper. At one point, I stopped the car because I realised I was crying. I was crying so much. My parents were not in town, so I called my mom and I said, ‘I can’t believe this is happening right now'.”

She further admitted that she had faced several rejections before she bagged 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

“I used to think I am very, very good-looking. Like, ‘Haan, haan, aise toh main bhi lag sakti hoon (Yeah, yeah, even I can look like this).’ If I just have the right make-up and the right hair and all that. It’s only after I met Aditya Chopra that I saw myself on the monitor for the first time while shooting… I was in the dulhan ka joda (bridal attire). I saw myself the first time on screen, and I was like, ‘He is right. I am not that good-looking,” Anushka asserted.

--IANS

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