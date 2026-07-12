When Aamir Khan broke little Rani Mukherji's heart

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Did you know Rani Mukherji once had a fangirl moment with her 'Gulaam' co-star Aamir Khan?

While speaking to veteran actress Simi Garewal during the show, 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal', Rani recalled that once, while Aamir was shooting for his movie 'Love Love Love', co-starring Juhi Chawla, little Rani went up to him to get an autograph.

However, Aamir simply took the book from her, signed it, and gave it back, leaving little Rani a little heartbroken.

"Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak had released and he was like every young girl's dream and I went up to him, very shy. I bunked school and I went and he was like really rude to me. He just took my book and he signed and he gave it to me. So my heart broke," Rani remembered.

However, when Rani got the opportunity to work with Aamir in 'Ghulam', she told him what had happened, but Mr Perfectionist claimed that he is never rude to his admirers.

"Once we were shooting for 'Aati Ka Khandala' and I told Aamir. I said 'Aamir do you remember once you had given an autograph to this small little girl?' He's like 'When?' So I said during the time of 'Love, Love, Love. It was me. He said 'You're lying Rani. I'm never rude. I'm never rude to kids or I'm never rude to anybody who comes for an autograph.' I said 'you were rude to me'."

To prove her point, Rani even got the autograph book from her home and showed it to Aamir.

Meanwhile, after collaborating for 'Ghulam' back in 1998, Aamir and Rani were once again seen sharing screen space in the 2005 period drama 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising'.

Aamir and Rani's most recent collaboration was back in 2012 in the movie 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within'.

--IANS

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