PoK residents urged to join protest in 'full force' on July 23

Islamabad, July 20 (IANS) The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) on Monday said that the voluntary shutdown and wheel jam will continue in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with large number of people present at the protest sit-ins.

"We demand implementation of our recognised demands — with patience, wisdom, unity and solidarity, and steadfastness, we will succeed in our struggle — no compromise of any kind will be made on the basic points in negotiations," the JAAC noted on X.

It also appealed to the people to come out and protest on July 23, calling it a "very important" day.

"An appeal from the Mirpur and Muzaffarabad Divisions that July 23 is a very important day — come out of your homes and protest in full force. Pray for the elevation of the ranks of your great martyrs and the success of the movement — People of Poonch Division, participate in the protest sit-ins and hold programmes at your nearest stations — July 23 is a very important day — an important announcement will be made on July 23," Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri wrote from JAAC.

Last week, the JAAC had suspended its planned long march until July 21, giving the Pakistani government what it described as "one final opportunity" to address its demands, as the unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has claimed over 30 lives so far.

Following the expiry of the July 14 deadline, JAAC had mobilised thousands of supporters for a long march towards Muzaffarabad, with large participation from women and children. Caravans from across the region converged on Rawalakot and other protest sites.

However, following negotiations with Pakistani authorities, reportedly involving Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, and JAAC leaders, including Umar Nazir Kashmiri, the march was suspended.

The group warned that if no concrete action is taken, the long march toward Muzaffarabad will resume this week, while ongoing sit-ins across PoK will continue.

–IANS

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