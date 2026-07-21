India one of the most influential voices in shaping global agenda: North Macedonia President

Skopje, July 21 (IANS) Hailing India's civilisational legacy and global stature, North Macedonia President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on Tuesday described the country as one of the largest and most enduring civilisations in history as well as a leading force in economic growth, technological innovation and scientific achievement. She noted that India is the world's largest democracy, one of the fastest-growing economies, and among the most influential voices on the global stage.

Addressing a joint press conference with President Droupadi Murmu, Davkova said that the bilateral talks between the two leaders were cordial, open and focused on the future, while noting that relations between the two countries hold significant untapped potential.

“Our talks today were extremely cordial, open and directed towards the future. We confirmed the good, political collaboration. We agreed that the real potential is still to be realised. Talking about India, we're not talking about only one country, but we are talking about one of the largest and most enduring civilisations in the history of mankind,” she stated.

Highlighting India's rich civilisational heritage, Davkova said the country has enriched humanity through its culture, philosophy and historical landmarks, while also producing globally influential thinkers and artists.

“..From the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean to the timeless beauty of the Taj Mahal to the great temples that resisted time, this is a cultural trip that enriches mankind. India is famous as the country of Mahatma Gandhi, whose philosophy of non-violence changed the dictionary of international policy,” the North Macedonia President stated.

“India is also known for the spiritual vision of Vivekananda, the timeless art of Ravi Shankar… India is famous for Satyajit Ray. We are talking about an immense, historic heritage and cultural heritage. What I would like to point out today is that India has always had and was always able to keep the history but also be among the top innovators,” she added.

Emphasising India’s growing global influence, Davkova further said, “It is at the same time one of the oldest civilisations in the world, but also one of the main moving forces of contemporary economic growth, technological innovations and scientific achievements. India is not only the largest democracy in the world, but India is one of the fastest-growing economies. And not only that, India is one of the most influential voices in shaping the global agenda.”

She said that both the leaders reaffirmed the shared commitment to elevating bilateral relations to a higher level, agreeing to maintain the growing momentum of political dialogue between Skopje and New Delhi.

The two sides also agreed to ensure that the engagements between the governments, ministers, parliaments and institutions become more frequent, better structured and more ambitious.

Lauding India's economic transformation as one of the “most remarkable success stories” in the 21st century, Davkova said that the strong political relationship between the two countries should complement the equally robust economic ties.

“It's time for our economic partnership to match the quality of our political relations. India's economic transformation is one of the most remarkable success stories in the twenty-first century. Within the span of one generation, India has grown into one of the world's leading economic powers, becoming a global centre for innovation, digital technologies, and entrepreneurship. At the same time, we are convinced that our country has much to offer to Indian partners,” she stressed.

--IANS

scor/as