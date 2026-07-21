July 21, 2026 5:21 PM हिंदी

Balakrishna suffers muscle tear while shooting for stunt sequence in #NBK111; to undergo minor surgery

Balakrishna suffers muscle tear while shooting for stunt sequence in #NBK111; to undergo minor surgery (Photo Credit: Gopichand Malineni/X)

Hyderabad, July 21 (IANS) The makers of ace director Gopichand Malineni's eagerly awaited upcoming film, tentatively titled #NBK111, on Tuesday, announced that actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who plays the lead in the film, had suffered a minor muscle tear while filming for an intense action sequence in the film and that he was to now undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure his complete recovery.

Taking to its social media timelines to drop the update, Vriddhi Cinemas, which is producing the film, wrote, "During the filming of an intense action sequence for #NBK111 in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained a minor muscle tear. As advised by the medical team, he will undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure a swift and complete recovery."

The production house further went on to say, "His unwavering dedication, discipline and passion for cinema continue to inspire everyone on the sets of #NBK111. The procedure is routine and there is absolutely no cause for concern. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the sets very soon. — TEAM #NBK111."

The film was in the news in June when its makers chose to release the first look poster of actress Kajal Aggarwal, who plays the female lead in the film. The first look poster was released to mark the birthday of actress Kajal Aggarwal.

Kajal sports a sophisticated yet commanding look in the film, in which actor Manoj Manchu plays a powerful role. Sources claim the film is shaping up to be a high-octane action drama.

A team of leading technicians are working on the movie. Arvind S Kashyap is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by music sensation S Thaman. AS Prakash is the production designer, while Navin Nooli is the film's editor. Sai Madhav Burra has provided the dialogues for this movie, while Ram Lakshman, Ravi Varma and Venkat are choreographing the action sequences.

--IANS

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Balakrishna suffers muscle tear while shooting for stunt sequence in #NBK111; to undergo minor surgery (Photo Credit: Gopichand Malineni/X)

Balakrishna suffers muscle tear while shooting for stunt sequence in #NBK111; to undergo minor surgery