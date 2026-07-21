Adani Total Gas Q1 revenue rises 27 pc to Rs 1,910 crore; PAT at Rs 133 crore

Ahmedabad, July 21 (IANS) Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) on Tuesday reported a 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its standalone revenue at Rs 1,910 crore for the first quarter of FY27, while posting an EBITDA of Rs 281 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 133 crore.

The company said its operational performance remained strong during the quarter, with combined standalone CNG and PNG sales volumes rising 13 per cent year-on-year to 303 million metric standard cubic metres (MMSCM).

Commenting on financial performance Sanjay Pandita, CEO, ATGL said that the company yet again, delivered robust growth in volumes up by 13 per cent YoY and revenue up by 27 per cent during Q1 FY27, driven by strong operational performance, and increasing consumer preference for cleaner fuels.

“The operating environment remained dynamic, with elevated gas prices, higher Brent crude prices, compounded by currency volatility, and geopolitical developments negatively impacting global energy supplies,” he stated.

“While these factors exerted pressure on gas sourcing strategy for CGD Industry, our focus remained ensuring supply continuity, enhancing operational efficiency, safeguarding CNG and PNG consumers from undue risks and creating long-term value for customers and stakeholders,” Pandita mentioned.

ATGL continued to expand its distribution network during the quarter by adding five new CNG stations, taking the total number to 707.

The company also added 38,243 new PNG household connections, raising the total to 11.41 lakh.

Its industrial and commercial customer base increased by 448 consumers to 10,422, while the cumulative steel pipeline network expanded to nearly 15,987 inch-km.

Including its joint venture IndianOil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL), the company's pan-India footprint continued to grow.

Combined CNG and PNG volumes rose 13 per cent year-on-year to 496 MMSCM, while the total network expanded to 1,167 CNG stations after the addition of six new outlets.

Across its combined network, PNG household connections crossed 13.75 lakh, serving more than six million people daily.

The industrial and commercial customer base grew to 12,326 with the addition of 788 new consumers, while the cumulative steel pipeline network reached 28,675 inch-km.

--IANS

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