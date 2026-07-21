Armaan Malik postpones release of new song ‘Gaya Kaam Se’, says ‘things don’t feel right now’

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik has announced the postponement of his upcoming song “Gaya Kaam Se,” which was scheduled to release on July 22.

The singer shared that although he had poured his heart into the track, he felt it was not the right time to unveil the song and decided to wait for a more suitable moment. Taking to Instagram, Armaan informed fans about his decision and expressed hope that they would understand his choice.

The singer revealed that ‘Gaya Kaam Se’ was originally planned for release on July 22, coinciding with his birthday, but he wanted to share it with listeners when the circumstances felt more appropriate. Armaan posted a video where he said, “Hey everyone, this next song of mine, ‘Gaya Kaam Se’, I poured my heart into it and it is scheduled to release on 22nd of July which is tomorrow, which is also my birthday. But things just don't feel right now and I feel like I want to wait a little longer and give it to you when the time feels right and when we're in better circumstances. So yeah, I hope you understand.”

Armaan Malik’s post comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march towards Parliament. The march witnessed clashes after police reportedly stopped protesters from proceeding further. Security personnel allegedly used tear gas and batons to disperse the gathering, while several students were detained.

The protest was organized over alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance examination, with demonstrators also demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The march took place alongside activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike, during which he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police.

Several celebrities from Bollywood and television have voiced their support and expressed concern over the alleged use of violence against students during the CJP protest march.

Extending his support, Armaan Malik had written, “I don’t claim to have all the answers, and I believe it’s important to understand every issue with care before speaking. But there are some values we should never lose sight of. Students deserve fairness. Peaceful protests deserve respect. Empathy should never be conditional, and dialogue should never be met with indifference. Our country and its people deserve to be heard. Always.”

--IANS

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