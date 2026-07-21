'KSBKBT's Sumeet Sachdev says he almost choked on food, co-stars joked about recording to gain more followers

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actor Sumeet Sachdev, who is currently seen in the reboot version of the iconic show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', has revealed that he recently had a frightening near-death experience after choking on food.

Sharing the incident in a video on his social media account, the actor urged people to be mindful while eating and take small bites, and said that the advice often given by parents is worth following.

"Your parents must have always told you to take small bites while eating. It may sound boring, but believe me, it's true. I am a very careful eater, but a few days ago, my food got stuck and I choked. It was very scary," Sumeet said.

The actor recalled that he was dining with his wife and brother when the incident took place. He recalled how as he struggled to breathe, his brother immediately tried to help by hitting him on the back, while the restaurant owner also stepped in to help.

"I was in a restaurant with my wife and my brother. My brother kept hitting me on the back, and the owner also came and helped by giving me a few jerks. Thankfully, by God's grace, everything is alright now," he shared.

Sumeet then revealed that when he narrated the incident to his co-stars, they reacted with humour, joking that someone should have recorded the incident for social media.

"When I told my co-actors about it, they asked, 'Didn't anyone record a video?' I said no. They replied, 'If someone had taken a video, you could have posted it and gained some traction.' Then they even joked that if something tragic had happened, imagine how many followers I would have got," he said.

Reflecting on the obsession with viral content, the actor questioned the need to chase meaningless attention.

"I thought, is this really something to say? If you think about it, it's all quite pointless. So why do things that are pointless? Do things that actually make a point," he added.

On the work front, Sumeet Sachdev has returned to the iconic television drama 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', reprising his popular role of Gautam Virani in the reboot of Ektaa Kapoor's iconic TV show.

The show also marks the return of Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani.

–IANS

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